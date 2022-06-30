Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rent Choice Start Safely program extended to Illawarra, Southern Highlands and further afield

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 30 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People escaping domestic and family violence in the Southern Highlands and Illawarra have a new program helping them secure a long-term home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.