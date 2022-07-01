For 71 years an Illawarra group has been dedicated to the conservation and preservation of colourful, fragrant blooms with many on show this weekend.
The Illawarra District Orchid Society is holding their annual free winter show on Saturday July 2 and Sunday July 3 at the Warilla Senior Citizens Centre.
Organisers said their ultimate aim was to "promote more interest in the conservation & preservation of orchids in the Illawarra and South Coast region".
The advertising that your local newspapers has given us in the past years has been tremendous & very much appreciated. It has helped in that we have found the public interest in the growing of orchids had also increased as well.
Visitors to the show will see a spectacular display of various types of orchids; sale tables with a large variety of flowering orchids and other plants, orchid potting supplies which includes potting mixes and fertilisers for orchids.
Members of the society will also be on hand to give advice on growing and keeping orchids healthy, including growing notes on the most common types of orchids freely available.
There will be potting demonstrations at 1pm and 3pm on Saturday, and 10am and 12pm on Sunday.
We will also be holding a Raffle of a beautiful Cymbidium Orchid & the Raffle will be drawn on Sunday 3rd July at 2.00pm. Please come and join us.
The Illawarra District Orchid Society's 71st Annual Winter Show, Warilla Senior Citizens Centre, Benaud Crescent - Saturday July 2 from 9.30am to 4.00pm and Sunday July 3 from 9.00am to 3.00pm.
Free admission.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
