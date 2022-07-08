In a class of its own in Kiama

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Peacefully placed in between two beaches and facing a treelined park view to the ocean, this amazing penthouse duplex definitely rivals Kiama's best in this pristine coastal township.
With high-end finishes, it provides a contemporary and coastal lifestyle.
This magnificent build looks straight out of a design magazine. On entry you will be captured by the tropical setting and oak staircase wrapped around the glass lift.
You will be drawn to the open plan living that spills to a large entertaining balcony that is framed by parkland, Norfolk pines and the ocean.
With an opulent kitchen, butler's pantry and first class finishes this home is an entertainer's paradise.
Be impressed by the amazing second living area that features large glass stacker doors that opens to a private sun-drenched rooftop garden.
The master bedroom has an internal glass garden that allows ocean views.
The bespoke bathrooms will impress with their Spanish tiles, oak finishes and baths.
Boasting double garaging, ample storage throughout, a powder room, ducted air-conditioning and high ceilings.
Short walk to Kendalls and Surf Beaches and cafes. Designed to just lock up and travel - for the buyer who appreciates the finer things in life.
