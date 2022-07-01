Jamberoo and Gerringong set for blockbuster clash

The Gerringong Lions will travel to Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday to battle the Jamberoo Superoos, in a classic match-up between league rivals.
Gerringong's eight win and one loss record is better than Jamberoo's six win and three loss 2022 campaign, but the Superoos and Lions always come together for memorable clashes. .
As of recently the Lions have been powering on, even with several injuries sidelining key players.
The side recently chalked up their fifth straight win in a 40-24 win over the Stingrays, where the sides potent attack was on full display as well as the Lions of the future, with a number of young guns playing important minutes.
The Superoos have rebounded from a slow start to the year, to really come along and play their best footy of the season, highlighted last week by a nail-biting 26-22 win over the Sharks.
Jamberoo coach Jono Dallas, said the close win has got the team feeling pretty good heading into the weekend.
"That win over Shellharbour was a good one and has the boys feeling good ahead of this one," he said.
"It was just really great to see the resilience back in our team.
"Against the Sharks the lead changed nine times and we were good enough to be in front when it mattered most."
Dallas said the side is looking forward to the clash with Gerringong, especially with how well they've been ticking along.
"Gerringong have been going along really well so it's the kind of game you look forward to playing," he said.
"We haven't had much footy at Jamberoo either so that adds to everyone's excitement going into the weekend."
Gerringong coach, Nathan Ford, said it's been super promising for the club's future seeing a number of under 18's step up in recent weeks to fill in for injured players.
"It'll be good to get a few blokes back from injury in the coming weeks but the young guys stepping up for us has been unreal," he said.
"It's a good sign for the future of our club, with a number of guys like myself who are getting a bit older who might retire in the next few seasons, the team looks to be in good hands."
Ford acknowledged the strength of the Superoos.
"We've had a running battle with Jamberoo for the past 10 years or so, to go out there and get a win is always tough," he said.
"Their halves are always strong with Jono Dallas and Mark Asquith, they are always seem to be scoring tries in their attack."
"We'll have to match them up front, they've got some big forwards out there and hopefully we can get a win."
With five straight games scoring over 40 points, the Lions have been impressive. However, that streak continue this weekend? or will the mighty Superoos put an end to the streak?
The Lions and Superoos match will kicks of Saturday, July 2 at 3pm.
Across the rest of the league, Nowra-Bomaderry hosts Kiama, Warilla-Lake South plays Milton-Ulladulla, Shellhabour Sharks host Albion Park-Oak Flats and the Stingrays lock with Berry-Shoalhaven Heads.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
