Shellharbour councillors can stay, as caretaker rules don't apply

Shellharbour Ward A councillors Kellie Marsh and Maree Edwards will still be able to sit in council meetings and cast votes, despite the election later this month.
Due to discrepancies with the iVote system residents in ward A will be going back to the polls on July 30.
Advertisement
The iVote system crashed which saw a number of people unable to vote and a NSW Electoral Commission investigation found anomalies significant enough in Ward A and two other council areas to call into question their results.
Despite the election being called, a spokesman for NSW Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman said caretaker provisions did not apply, as it is a by-election.
During a normal election, caretaker provisions apply for four weeks before the election date.
This means councils cannot take actions during that period, like signing contracts, deciding a controversial development application or appointing a new general manager.
"The decision to apply a caretaker provision in this case is at the discretion of the council, but is not required in a by-election," the spokesman said.
"Under the Local Government Act councillors impacted by the court's decision hold office as if duly elected until an election is held.
"They are entitled to participate, vote and act as elected councillors until the by-elections can be held."
With nominations now closed, there are three groups running in the Ward A election, including the two incumbents
Group A is made up of former mayor Marianne Saliba and Elizabeth Kemp.
The Labor ticket of Maree Edwards and Aarron Vann are Group C, while Kellie Marsh and running mate Shane Bitschkat are Group C.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.