Shellharbour councillors can stay, as caretaker rules don't apply

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
July 1 2022 - 1:30am
Shellharbour councillor Kellie Marsh will be recontesting her Ward A position at the end of the month. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

Shellharbour Ward A councillors Kellie Marsh and Maree Edwards will still be able to sit in council meetings and cast votes, despite the election later this month.

