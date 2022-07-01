No digital distraction in new western Crown Street 'welcome' sign

A digital advertising sign proposed for western Crown Street cannot contain moving images, lest they distract drivers.
The digital sign will replace the faded "welcome to Wollongong" billboard overlooking Dicey Rileys.
Advertisement
For years the sign featured a super funds ad bearing former Reserve Bank Governor Bernie Fraser over the phrase "welcome to the city of Wollongong".
These days, that has been replaced by a Coca-Cola ad - with the same welcome message underneath.
A development application was originally lodged in December 2019 to replace it with a 40 square metre LED sign but it was knocked back by Wollongong City Council.
A second application was lodged in April last year but again refused by council in November, over issues that moving images on the digital sign may cause a traffic hazard.
In this case the applicant, ICC Group, took the matter to the Land and Environment Court where a solution was found during a conciliation conference.
Council and Transport for NSW - who was also involved - have consented to the new sign, and the court formally approved the application.
Following the conciliation, council and TfNSW agreed the development was "unlikely to reduce the safety to the public road because the traffic risks associated with a digital screen are not materially different to the traffic risks associated with the existing sign".
"I am told that there are no crash-related risks linked to the existing sign in the crash data," the court ruling stated.
The groups also agreed that the sign only posed a "negligible" risk to cyclists and pedestrians.
Still, the ICC Group will need to conform to a range of conditions of consent set by the court.
These include the requirements that no moving images appear on the sign and teasers designed to make a driver anticipate the next message are prohibited.
Nor can the advertisements feature red, amber or green circles, or shapes that resemble any traffic sign.
Also, unlike the old sign the new one will need to be kept "in a clean and tidy condition at all times" and, if it ceases to be used, it must be removed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.