How Wollongong schools, businesses are embracing UCI road closures

It's the cycling race we've been hearing politicians and tourism bosses harp on about for years, but finally Wollongong is counting down in excitement, or fear, for September's UCI World Championships.
Road closures are inevitable for the Olympics of bike races, with some residents airing frustrations on social media while others make contingency plans and celebrate.
St Mary's Star of the Sea College, which sits across from Lang Park in the heart of Wollongong, has chosen to swap their three-week holiday break from the end of Term 2 to the end of Term 3 so students will have their regular break throughout the road race, minimising disruptions to classes.
Spokeswoman Marie Pulford told the Mercury preparations had been ongoing over the last year, with parents and staff notified in August 2021 of the alteration.
"The race is wonderful opportunity to showcase the Illawarra on the world stage," Ms Pulford said.
Meantime, the Department of Education said they were working with schools impacted by the route as well as UCI organisers, Wollongong City Council, the State Government and Transport on a plan to minimise disruption to school operations, teaching and learning.
"The Department and individual schools will communicate any special arrangements with their school communities as soon as possible," a spokesperson said, though they would not confirm if remote learning for the last week of term might be incorporated for those affected.
At the University of Wollongong's Gwynneville and Innovation Campuses, some subjects may be delivered online for that week, rescheduled, or alternate arrangements may be made by subject coordinators.
"It is a great initiative for the region and a wonderful opportunity to showcase Wollongong," a UOW spokesman said.
"The University of Wollongong is looking forward to celebrating the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong this September, with some exciting announcements in store as we get set for Wollongong to take centre-stage as part of this iconic global event."
Even the real estate industry is taking the race into consideration, with contracts of sale for homes impacted along the race route adopting a clause about the one-off cycling race.
"The Championships are one of the top five sporting events in the world, and like the Olympics, require extensive planning and operational support to be delivered safely for participants, spectators and the local community," the generic clause states.
"At different times throughout the event, access may be limited to residences, businesses and construction sites along and nearby the route. If you're likely to be undertaking a renovation or construction this September, please be mindful of the impact that parking restrictions, limited access and road closures may have on your project time-frames."
Sporadic road closures will occur around the region from September 17 to 25 (nine days), but it will be business as usual during the week for the M1, Memorial Drive, Masters Road and other major arterials south of the city.
Most Wollongong suburbs will incur minor - if any - disruptions during the week and only impacted on the final two days of racing; while organisers will progressively reopen roads daily when safe to do so.
Adam Zarth of the Illawarra Business Chamber said UCI representatives had been working closely with businesses for many months to minimise impact on operations during the historic sporting event.
He said some businesses would be preparing to increase their demand, such as restaurants or hotels ready to serve thousands, while others would be opting to work-from-home which became a mainstay during the pandemic.
"We are confident that given the innovative, can-do attitude local businesses demonstrated through the last two years of the pandemic, they will adapt as required over this relatively brief period of time," Mr Zarth said.
"Some will no-doubt make arrangements to get work done by staff and other suppliers through remote means, and others will pivot to alternative ways of delivering goods and services around the affected areas."
He said many in the community were looking forward to showcasing the region to the world, with the local economy set to benefit from an estimated $100 million boost and the creation of over 400 direct and indirect full-time equivalent jobs.
(source: www.wollongong2022.com.au )
The 2022 UCI Road World Championships will be a city-wide celebration of cycling and culture. Over 8 days, 11 World Championship races will take place on public roads between 18 - 25 September, within the Wollongong Local Government Area.
AUSTINMER
BALGOWNIE
BELLAMBI
BULLI
CLIFTON
COALCLIFF
COLEDALE
CONISTON
CORDEAUX
CORDEAUX HEIGHTS
EAST CORRIMAL
FAIRY MEADOW
GWYNNEVILLE
HELENSBURGH
KEIRAVILLE
MOUNT KEMBLA
MOUNT KEIRA
MOUNT OUSLEY
MOUNT PLEASANT
NORTH WOLLONGONG
SCARBOROUGH
SPRINGHILL
STANWELL PARK
STANWELL TOPS
THIRROUL
TOWRADGI
UNANDERRA
WEST WOLLONGONG
WOLLONGONG
WOMBARRA
WOONONA
