Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

How Wollongong schools, businesses are embracing UCI road closures

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
July 1 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How Wollongong schools, businesses are embracing UCI road closures

It's the cycling race we've been hearing politicians and tourism bosses harp on about for years, but finally Wollongong is counting down in excitement, or fear, for September's UCI World Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.