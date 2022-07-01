Starting the game well on Saturday will be of paramount importance for Collegians to avoid being the first big scalp for visitors De La Salle.
So says Collegians coach Nathan Fien, who has been extremely disappointed with his Illawarra Rugby League leaders' starts in recent weeks.
Fien has also seen enough quality from De La Salle throughout the season to know it is just a matter of time before the fourth-placed visitors breakthrough and finally beat one of the top three sides.
"I don't want that to be us on Saturday so we have to be on our game from the start," he said.
"We haven't had a chance to play these guys but obviously they are doing particularly well and did lead the competition at one stage.
"I know they are going to be after a big scalp, they narrowly went down to Thirroul early on in the season and they got done by Wests, so they will be looking to bounce back and signal to the competition that they are the real deal.
"I know the guys are really excited about this week's game.
"It is definitely a big one that we are going to be up for otherwise we could come away with our tails between our legs."
Fien said his team needed to start the fixture at Collegians Sports Complex well to continue their winning ways.
"The last couple of weeks we've been a little bit slow out of the blocks. When we played Wests we were 12-0 down after five minutes and we were also down against Helensburgh before winning both games," the coach said.
"Going in to the back end of the year you don't want to be coming from behind, so I guess the start is our focus this week.
"We're at home against the team that has given the competition a bit of a shake, so it is right there for us to get out and get the job done."
De La Salle coach Luke Manahan said his side was ready to prove they belonged in this competition, by downing Collies.
"I think we know where we are at at the moment and have improved week by week," he said.
"We've had some narrow losses but I think we are starting to gel well and our combinations are starting to develop well and I really believe we can beat Collies on Saturday.
"I've watched a bit of their footy and obviously they're going to be strong through the middle. We need to match that and beat them in the ruck to earn the right to play a bit of footy.
"Look, we've been competitive but now is the time to put a bit of polish on our performances and beat the top sides, starting with Collies.
"It is going to be a wet one on Saturday so that will change things a little too. We will be ready to do what's needed to win."
The clash on Saturday starts at 3pm.
In other games, Cronulla Carringbah hosts Corrimal, Dapto play Western Suburbs and Thirroul battle Helensburgh.
Meantime in the Harrington Shield, Avondale battle Windang, Berkeley play Mt Kembla and Northern Suburbs take on Figtree.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
