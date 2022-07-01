Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

First Nations rappers Nooky, Scraps, Blacx lineup for free Wollongong youth concert for NAIDOC week

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
July 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scraps and Nooky will perform in Wollongong for a free all-ages gig on July 8. Pictures: Supplied

Triple J radio host and Yuin rapper Nooky will host songwriting workshops for Wollongong's youth during NAIDOC Week, before performing at a free concert on July 8 with local artists Scraps and Blacx.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.