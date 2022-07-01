Triple J radio host and Yuin rapper Nooky will host songwriting workshops for Wollongong's youth during NAIDOC Week, before performing at a free concert on July 8 with local artists Scraps and Blacx.
Wollongong City Council spokeswoman Alison Bradford said the songwriting workshops were open to young people who wanted to try something new or build on their skills.
Advertisement
"The theme for this year's NAIDOC Week is 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!', a rallying cry for systemic change, truth-telling and genuine commitment from everyone," Ms Bradford said.
"Songwriting and making music gives young people in particular access to their own voice so that they have the strength and confidence to call for change and be part of the truth-telling process.
"We're really excited to be able to offer such a creative and powerful workshop this NAIDOC Week and the all-ages live music event featuring Nooky, supported by Scraps and Blacx will be a really great night out in Wollongong."
The workshops will be held at Bundaleer Community Centre on July 6, Koonawarra Community Centre on July 6 and Wollongong Youth Centre on July 8 - while the all ages concert will be at the Wollongong Youth Centre in the evening of July 8.
To attend call the council on (02) 4227 8222.
NAIDOC "family fun days" will also be help on July 5, 10am-1pm at Warrawong Community Centre; and July 7 from 10am-2pm, at Koonawarra Community Centre.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.