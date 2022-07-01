The shuffle.
The thunderous thighs in motion, moving in on the football like a predator stalking its prey in the wild.
The high-pointed position of the ball on the sand.
With more than a thousand points for Illawarra, as well as 14 tries in 18 games for Australia and 22 State of Origin appearances for NSW, it was cult hero Rod Wishart who took out the Mercury readers poll of their favourite Steelers player.
Wishart attracted 27.4 per cent of the vote this week, before the 40th anniversary festivities in the build-up to Sunday's NRL showdown between St George Illawarra and Canberra at WIN Stadium.
Paul McGregor and Trent Barrett tied for second, with Ian Russell, Brett Rodwell and David Walsh also popular.
Rodwell was, famously, on the end of two passes in the 1992 preliminary final which were controversially called forward by referee Greg McCallum. The decisions meant St George would hold on and win 4-nil and play in the grand final, where they were beaten 28-8 by Brisbane.
Prop Craig Teitzel, full of running, twists and passes to Rodwell who sprints over from 12 metres.
The late, great Graham Murray, coach of the Steelers at the time, always said it was flat.
But then McCallum was on the spot, just a couple of metres away and called it back immediately.
The second one came when McGregor sent a right-armed offload to Rodwell close to the line.
Of the two, the Steelers argument of being dudded by McCallum is weaker here, the footage shows the ball floating forward from centre to centre.
But then this columnist saw passes more forward in this year's State of Origin opener that were not called either.
Having won the Tooheys Challenge in Dubbo in March, the Steelers one chance for glory had slipped through their hands.
"That was a really exciting year for us, but you only get a few chances to seize the moment and get a premiership though, and that was probably ours," Murray once told the Mercury.
Still, in a funny way, the Steelers legend only grows.
Even though Illawarra is now part of the NRL joint venture with St George and has been for longer than the Steelers were in first grade, there's a retro rebirth in rugby league these days.
The jerseys of Newtown, Balmain, Western Suburbs and North Sydney still regularly feature, in the same way mullets have made a fashionable comeback.
And so they gather to celebrate and discuss what might have been.
With a $50 million Dragons high performance centre coming to the Illawarra, to be built at the university innovation campus, the Steelers spirit is here to stay.
