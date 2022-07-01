Illawarra Mercury
Smith Street cyclists can travel without a push of a button

By Glen Humphries
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:18am
Bicycle detectors have been installed at two locations along the Smith Street cycleway - at the Church Street intersection (left) and at Corrimal Street. Pictures: Transport for NSW

The days of cyclists along Smith Street having to get off and press the pedestrian button to get the lights to change are gone.

