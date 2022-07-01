Smith Street cyclists can travel without a push of a button

The days of cyclists along Smith Street having to get off and press the pedestrian button to get the lights to change are gone.
Bicycle detectors have been installed under the road surface along Smith Street, at the intersection of Church and Corrimal streets.
Advertisement
"Bicycles will no longer have to stop and push the pedestrian button," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"The new detectors are built into the road and will detect a bike and prompt a change at the traffic lights to allow the bikes to cross."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery welcomed the detectors - which are a first for the city.
Cr Bradbery said the pair of cycle detectors would address a problem council had identified.
"Among the feedback we've received from riders and pedestrians is the challenge of riders having to leave the roadway to push the pedestrian button," Cr Bradbery said.
"It's a concern for all users, and we are appreciative of the support of the NSW government to fund the introduction of the detectors as it allows us to respond to this feedback from the ongoing trial."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.