Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

S&P Global Ratings affirms University of Wollongong's AA rating

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 1 2022 - 9:42am, first published 4:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grade: A global ratings agency has improved its outlook on UOW's finances. Picture: Adam McLean

The University of Wollongong has said an upgrade of its credit rating vindicates the university's financial approach following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.