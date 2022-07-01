The University of Wollongong has said an upgrade of its credit rating vindicates the university's financial approach following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings has upgraded UOW's credit rating from a negative outlook to a stable outlook and affirmed the University's AA/A-1+ issuer credit ratings.
The news comes after a NSW Auditor-General report castigated the university's financial performance, finding that it was the least profitable university in NSW and would have made a loss two years in a row, if not for a one-off share sell off.
UOW vice-chancellor professor Patricia Davidson said the update from S&P highlighted the ability of the university to overcome two very dire years.
"Significant challenges remain but I am confident in the University's ability to pull together and overcome them while continuing to serve the communities in which we operate and maintaining our well-earned reputation as a world-class teaching and research institution."
UOW reported a surplus of $8.3 million in 2021, following a $50m deficit in 2020 that was revised in the 2021 accounts to a $218 million deficit, once the termination of a student accommodation partnership was factored in.
In its report, S&P said cost savings that UOW made would enable the institution's budget to return to positive.
"We expect UOW to run a roughly balanced operating budget, on average, during the next few years, after small adjusted operating deficits over the last two years," the report overview states.
To achieve these savings UOW - in a union-negotiated deal - cut staff numbers and salaries in 2021, Professor Davidson recognised the sacrifices staff made.
"We achieved these outcomes thanks to an extraordinary effort by UOW staff who transitioned to online teaching over a concise time frame, and who agreed to temporarily vary their employment conditions to minimise job losses as the institution confronted the financial impact of COVID-19," she said.
Key to the ongoing financial viability of the university will be the return of international students as borders re-open, and S&P was confident about the future of the institution.
"UOW's debt burden and debt servicing needs are high compared to peers, but we anticipate debt will remain stable before declining from 2024 onward as the first of its bullet maturities is repaid," the report said.
"Our ratings on UOW benefit from uplift due to its important public policy role and strong links to the Australian government."
