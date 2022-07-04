Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra footballers Sheridan Gallagher, Jynaya Dos Santos and Mackenzie Hawkesby selected for Australian U-23 team

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 4 2022 - 9:51am, first published 3:00am
Mackenzie Hawkesby

Figtree's Sydney FC midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby, Shellharbour forward Jynaya Dos Santos and Illawarra Stingrays forward Sheridan Gallagher have been selected in the Australia's U-23 team competing at the 2022 AFF Women's Championships in Manila.

