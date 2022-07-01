In what are billed as the most luxurious apartments to be offered at Shell Cove, Frasers Property have released the Vela Apartments.
Part of the Shellharbour Marina project, the development comprises 52 units with two and three bedrooms.
Indicative pricing for two bedroom units are between $1,620,000 and $2,375,000 while three bedroom apartments are set to sell for between $2,535,000 and $3,885,000.
Designed by Sydney architects Candalepas Associates, the complex is intended to mirror the contours of the ocean-side setting, said lead architect Angelo Candalepas.
"Architecture surprises and delights people; it gives them a sense of purpose and place," he said. "We want people visiting Vela for the first time to remember the experience and engagement with this magnificent setting, and go away thinking 'Gee, that was a nice place to live'."
Mr Candalepas said when designing the building he was inspired by one of Australia's most prominent landscape artists.
"When I look at the landscape at Shell Cove, I remember those beautiful paintings by Sir Arthur Streeton. We wanted to create something that captures the way Sir Arthur captured the light and serenity of a particular landscape."
Internal floorplans reach up to 142 square metres and the units are fitted out with premium appliances and finished in coastal colour schemes.
Residents will have access to a 17 metre lap pool, outdoor terrace with barbecue and seating, communal garden, gymnasium and spacious lounge room and dining room with kitchen facilities, to be used by neighbours or reserved for private parties.
Vela Apartment sis adjacent to the Waterfront Tavern and Dining Precinct, facing onto the marina and overlooking the ocean.
Mathew Gulliver, development director Frasers Property Australia said with the apartments offering direct access to the Marina, Vela provided a harbourside lifestyle without the inner-city price tag.
"Sydneysiders in particular have been keen to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, and Vela apartments allow them to do exactly that without sacrificing space or lifestyle."
