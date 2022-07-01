Illawarra cops four times average July rainfall with more to come

The Illawarra saw more than four times the average rainfall for July fall in just a few hours, and there is no sign of it stopping soon.
Parts of the Illawarra received 200mm of rainfall overnight. The average for July is about 50mm.
Residents have been warned to watch out for flash flooding, landslips and trees downed. SES Commissioner Carlene York has urged people to carefully consider any travel plans.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast a weekend of dangerous wind and surf.
"The rain really starts to build [on Saturday] over Sydney and the Illawarra, and then it continues in those areas for a few days," meteorologist Jane Golding said.
What we know so far:
