Residents across the Illawarra are among 23 NSW local government areas eligible for disaster payments as widespread flooding continues to impact the state.
Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt declared a natural disaster about 11pm Tuesday.
Details on the help available for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged along with small business aid will be released today.
On the good news front, conditions are expected to ease across the Illawarra today.
What we know so far:
