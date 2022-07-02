Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Your mind games didn't work' Volkanovski's final message to Holloway

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 2 2022 - 3:14am, first published 1:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AMPED: The Alex Volkanovski-Max Holloway staredown the UFC 276 weigh-ins on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

"They ain't going to help you in there."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.