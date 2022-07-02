'Your mind games didn't work' Volkanovski's final message to Holloway

"They ain't going to help you in there."
That was Alex Volkanovski's final salvo at featherweight rival Max Holloway ahead of their showdown at UFC 276 on Sunday. The decorated pair will square off for a third bout after their first two both ended in decision victories to the Aussie.
Both weighed in without issue on Saturday, facing off for the final time before the door to the octagon slams shut in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Holloway has been far animated than normal through press commitments this week and continued at the weigh-ins, his famously large fanbase in full voice. The fan push has been largely responsible for a third bout in a rivalry in which Volkanovski already holds a 2-0 advantage over the Hawaiian.
A third victory would put an exclamation point on the saga and open the door to a possible lightweight title push for Volkanovski, who'll be looking to make the fourth defence of the belt he first won from Holloway in December 2019.
"[Volkanovski] told me to bring the heat tomorrow, the joke's on him, I am the heat," Holloway declared.
"I've had 10 rounds with this guy, tomorrow it doesn't go past three."
It sent fans into a frenzy but Volkanovski was quick to remind Holloway it will be just the two of them in the cage.
"I'm going to hit him with a threepeat. He can soak up the [crowd] energy because it won['t help him tomorrow. Enjoy the show because we're going to put it on."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
