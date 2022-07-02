Hunt on deck for Dragons crunch clash with Raiders in Wollongong

St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin will have his first-choice halves at his disposal on Sunday, with skipper Ben Hunt and Talatau Amone both overcoming rep round knocks to take on the Raiders at WIN Stadium.
Hunt sent a scare through Dragons camp when he was left hobbled by an ankle injury in the second half of Queensland's heavy defeat at the hands of NSW last Sunday, while Amone also left the park early in Samoa's loss to New Zealand in Auckland after suffering a head knock.
Griffin said both have been passed fit to take on the Raiders in a crucial outing as the Dragons look to stay in touch with the top eight.
"We had about half of them play, Ben Hunt in Origin and another seven or eight in rep round but we've had a good week at training, they're all back and they're all fit," Griffin said.
[Amone's] fine, he got through his [concussion] protocols early in the week and had a really good hit-out yesterday."
It's as stable as the spine has been this season, with Griffin shuffling a number of different names through the fullback and five-eighth spots before Amone and Cody Ramsey made them their own over the last month.
Ramsey has spent the past four games in the No. 1, while Amone hasn't faltered in the seven games since winning back his preferred No. 6 jumper after spending a month demoted to the bench.
"I think we're going into our fifth game with that [spine] now and to Cody's credit he's really grabbed that fullback spot on both sides of the ball with his energy," Griffin said.
"With Junior, obviously the more games he plays with Ben, the more experience he gets, the better he gets. At this stage they're building well.
"They've shown some resilience which you need to do to play at this level. They're young guys early in their careers and they're always going to be a little bit inconsistent. That's the trick to it, you've got to live with them a little bit and help them.
"The good thing about both of them is they're excellent people, they're really honest in the way they review themselves so they're really easy to coach and they'e good team people. Their talent's always going to be there but the main thing is they're really eager to learn and every time they've copped a lesson they've taken it and moved forward.
"Tomorrow's going to be important in these type of [wet-weather] games with your kicking game and designing your sets to match the conditions. We're looking for that spine to make some really good decisions in the conditions for us."
The Dragons will be coming off their best win of the season - and arguably Griffin's tenure - against Souths last-start, but will be wary of a let-down coming off a spell like the one they suffered against the Cowboys post-bye in round 14.
The bounce back was impressive but Griffin said his side will need to produce some thus-far elusive consistency heading into the final stretch of the season.
"We had a really good preparation going into the Cowboys and I felt like we were going to be really hard to beat up there in the build-up, but obviously that went pear-shaped that first 20 minutes," Griffin said.
"I did feel we were building a bit of form there and then the back end of the Cowboys game and the way we trained before Souths. Whenever we've hit a speed bump we've always learned our lesson, copped our medicine and moved forward.
"A couple of times when we've had some losses that really hurt like that Magic Round one [to the Titans] and that one against the Cowboys, we've always responded really well. That's the key for us, to be consistent now.
"It was a good performance [against Souths] but the important thing now, particularly in these conditions, is we get our heads around what we need to do to be successful tomorrow.
"It's coming to the end of the rep season and the competition goes to another level now. Everyone's trying to find another gear and push into the back end of the year."
The Dragons and Raiders will need to do just that as they look to force their way into the eight having endured similarly patchy campaigns to this point.
"The Raiders have been very good the last six or eight weeks," Griffin said.
"They're a little bit like us, they had a tough start and lost three or four in a row at one stage, but their last couple of months has been really good. They've beaten some tough sides over the last few weeks.
"They're always a big, mobile, aggressive side and [wet] conditions like this will probably suit them a bit so it's going to be a tough day."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
