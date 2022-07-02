Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Warilla

A man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Warilla early on Saturday morning.
At about 2.10am on Saturday, emergency services were called to McCabe Street Warilla, after reports of a domestic-related assault.
After entering the home, police found a 46-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
Ambulance crews treated the man at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police from Lake Illawarra Police District arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene.
Police established a crime scene at the address with forensic specialists commencing an investigation.
Police said the man is assisting them with their inquiries.
An investigation is ongoing.
