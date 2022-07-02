Man charged with Warilla stabbing murder

Police have charged a man with the stabbing murder of another man in Warilla at the weekend.
At about 2.10am on Saturday, emergency services were called to McCabe Street after reports of a domestic-related assault.
Advertisement
After entering the home, police found a 46-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
Ambulance crews treated the man at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital, but he died on the way.
Police established a crime scene at the address with forensic specialists commencing an investigation.
Officers arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene and took him to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
He has since been charged with murder.
The man was refused bail to front Wollongong Bail Court on Sunday.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.