Man charged with murder after alleged Warilla stabbing identified

A man charged with stabbing a man in Warilla at the weekend will face court again on Tuesday.
Luke Harding, 26, had his matter mentioned in Wollongong Local Court on Sunday after he being charged with murder.
According to police, emergency services were called to McCabe Street in the early hours of Saturday morning after reports of a domestic-related assault.
Police found a 46-year-old man with multiple stab wounds at the home.
Ambulance crews treated the man at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital, but he died on the way.
Police established a crime scene, with forensic specialists starting an investigation.
Officers arrested Harding at the scene and took him to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
In court on Sunday, defence lawyer Anastasia Socorro told the court Harding had not applied for bail and requested the matter to be adjourned.
No formal pleas were entered.
The case will return to Wollongong court on Tuesday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
