The severe weather wasn't enough to stop a group of Illawarra orchid lovers from gathering to admire their favourite bloom at the weekend.
The Illawarra District Orchid Society's 71st annual winter show was held at Warilla Senior Citizens Centre on July 2-3.
Visitors to the show saw a spectacular display of more than 15 species of orchids; sale tables with a large variety of flowering orchids and other plants, and a walk through of how to pot your orchid's from the society's members.
The society's secretary and avid orchid grower, Ken Wynn, said the ornamental, fragrant plants are important to protect.
The annual show's ultimate goal is to promote more interest in the conservation and preservation of the plants in the Illawarra to keep the species alive, he said.
"Orchids are very vulnerable to habitat loss ... and environmentally, we have to have them," Mr Wynn said.
"We lose more and more species of plant life and bird life without them. We have to keep them alive for future generations to see."
Orchids make up 17 per cent of plant species listed nationally as threatened, despite comprising just 6 per cent of Australia's total plant species, according to the Threatened Species Index.
Mr Wynn said the upkeep of the finicky orchid requires patience and precise conditions.
"If people can't get flowers to bloom on them, they don't tend to want to keep them around because they're not pretty anymore," he said.
"So we focus on showing people how to promote the flowering like they would in the wild, so they can get a colourful display in their yard every year."
But with the right knowledge and practice, the outcome of producing a beautiful bloom is worth it.
And he would know - Mr Wynn took home the Best Orchid prize at the show with his burgundy bloom on Sunday.
His tips for growing healthy orchids? Plenty of filtered sunlight, not too much water, and adding a tea spoon of a slow release fertiliser to a potted orchid twice a year.
"If you over water them, you'll simply kill them," Mr Wynn warned.
"You'll also need a good drainage pot."
The rain deterred a large crowd to this year's show, Mr Wynn said, but organisers were thrilled to be able to hold the much-loved event after three years due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
The society's next spring show will be held in the first weekend of September.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
