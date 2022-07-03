Disqualified driver refused bail after high speed police chase

A disqualified driver who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Nowra has been refused bail at Wollongong Local Court.
A black Renault SUV with Shane Robert Kemp, 35, allegedly at the wheel came to police's attention as it made a right-hand turn in front of them at McKay Street, Nowra on Saturday evening.
Police identified Kemp, who is known to them as a disqualified driver, and attempted to stop his vehicle.
However when police made a U-turn towards Kemp, he allegedly accelerated at a high speed.
Police activated their sirens and started a pursuit.
Kemp allegedly drove around 80km/h in a 50km/h zone. At one point, he was allegedly driving at such a high speed when he made a left turn onto Quadrant Street, it caused the car to veer onto the wrong side of the road.
Police said Kemp also allegedly entered Kalandar Street and failed to give way at a give way sign, which caused another driver to slam their brakes.
The chase came to a stop when Kemp allegedly jumped out of the passenger door while the car was still moving.
Police claim the moving car crashed into a power pole, and also a street sign.
After pulling over, police chased Kemp and he fell to the ground when caught.
He was taken to the Nowra Police Station where he was subjected to an alcohol, to which he tested negative.
Kemp also underwent a drug test, which allegedly presented a positive reading for methylamphetamine. The drug test was sent for analysis.
Kemp declined to participate in a police interview, but when asked about the pursuit he allegedly responded: "I was the passenger".
Police told Kemp they saw him in the drivers seat, to which he responded: "No comment".
Kemp was charged with not stopping in a police pursuit, and driving while disqualified.
In court on Sunday, defence lawyer Albert Cheng acknowledged that his client's chequered driving record did not assist him, however argued that he would be willing to be placed under house arrest with strict conditions.
Registrar Paul West denied Kemp's request for bail and pointed to the fact he had never held a driver's licence.
No formal pleas were entered. The matter will return to Nowra Local Court on Monday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
