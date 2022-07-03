A trampoline was blown into power lines and about 40 properties were damaged when wild winds hit the Bellambi and Corrimal areas overnight.
Energy crews were out on Sunday morning retrieving a mangled trampoline from the power lines in Connaghan Avenue, East Corrimal.
Advertisement
Meanwhile fences were blown down and roofing was damaged during the gusty winds, which hit a recorded peak gust of 82 km/h at 5am on Sunday.
Live updates: Illawarra to cop more rain, wind as east coast low looms
Residents of the suburbs also reported being without power for some time.
There were murmurings of a tornado having hit the area but the Bureau of Meteorology said it had not received reports of anything that would classify as a tornado, nor had winds gotten strong enough thus far.
However, the private weather service Higgins Storm Chasing said radar and the damage caused supported the likelihood of a tornado.
Squally winds are expected to pick up tonight due to an east coast low approaching the NSW coast.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.