Video: Energy crews retrieve trampoline from power lines in East Corrimal

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 3 2022 - 4:21am, first published 2:21am
Retrieving a trampoline from power lines in East Corrimal. Video by Henry Wedeman.

A trampoline was blown into power lines and about 40 properties were damaged when wild winds hit the Bellambi and Corrimal areas overnight.

