Securing a bonus point added a smile to Tech-Waratahs coach Matt Evans face after the grind of Saturday's victory over Shamrocks.
Edging closer to locking in a top-two spot, Tahs' forward pack gained the upper-hand to prevail 22-7 in at times atrocious weather conditions at Saunders Oval.
Advertisement
"The forwards were our standouts, they were really impressive," Evans said.
"We knew we had to adjust, have a shorter passing game, playing tight and get into the grind.
"But at the same time, we weren't one dimensional, there were some smart kicks from (No.10) Elia (Morisio).
"We showed a lot of resilience in tough conditions and we're having fun doing it, we're playing happy rugby with a smile on our face and there's a real culture building here."
A fourth try in the final minutes was enough to ensure Tahs claimed the extra competition point.
The result had increasing importance after Avondale had overpowered Vikings 17-7 on Friday night, with Shamrocks in third, now just one point ahead of the Wombats.
Waratahs have kept the heat on leaders Shoalhaven, who were too classy against Camden, winning 36-7.
The Bowral-Kiama and Uni-Campbelltown games were washed out.
"With the weather we've had we know there's a chance we might not be playing for the next couple of weeks," Evans said.
"So it was important we could play and just keep the momentum going. It could still be like this come finals time and it gave us confidence to win against a well-drilled team like Shamrocks."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.