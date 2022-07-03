Illawarra Mercury
Sailors' 15-hour ordeal after capsize off Wollongong

By Jack Gramenz
Updated July 3 2022 - 3:10am, first published 3:05am
Two sailors have been reunited with family after spending about 15 hours clinging to their capsized yacht amid heavy winds and large swells off the NSW South Coast.

