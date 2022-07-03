Family are worried for the welfare of an Albion Park man who went missing early on Sunday morning.
Carlum Archibald was last seen at an address in Chaplin Street, Albion Park about 5am on Sunday.
Advertisement
Concerned family members contacted Lake Illawarra police, who have begun inquiries to find the 32-year-old.
This includes sending a geo-targeted text message to the community appealing for information.
Carlum is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, with a medium build.
He has light brown hair and brown eyes and is unshaven.
Carlum was last seen wearing a black spray jacket and pants, with a black hat and pink shoes; he was also carrying a dark-coloured backpack.
Anyone who sees Carlum or knows where he might be is urged to contact police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.