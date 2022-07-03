The Bureau of Meteorology says there is "plenty more rain to come" for the Illawarra after a very wet and windy weekend.
An east coast low has formed off the NSW coast and its effects are expected to linger into Monday.
"We're currently watching an east coast low that's sitting off the Hunter coast... and we are expecting that to cross the coast tonight, and to bring with it again a rapid intensification of rainfall for areas in the Hunter, Sydney, Blue Mountains and Illawarra districts," Jane Golding from the Bureau of Meteorology said on Sunday evening.
"So we can expect more than 100 millimetres to fall in some places again tonight, on top of the hundreds they've already received in previous days."
Ms Golding said this would also heighten the gusty easterly winds and surf.
"We're expecting to see more coastal erosion issues come to light [on Monday]," she said.
There was a brief reprieve from the torrential rain in the Illawarra on Sunday, but Ms Golding said the situation was likely to deteriorate.
She advised people to keep abreast of the weather forecasts and warnings.
The BOM has renewed its severe weather warnings for heavy rainfall, damaging winds and heavy surf.
"Damaging winds will start to increase as a low pressure system moves towards the coast later on Sunday and into Monday," senior meteorologist Jonathan How said.
"Wind gusts of more than 90 km/h do increase the risk of trees falling and with soaked soils, landslides are also of increased potential."
Ms Cooke urged people in the affected areas to be prepared, and ready for the possibility of evacuation.
"If you live anywhere between Newcastle and Batemans Bay, please don't be caught unaware by the current weather situation," Ms Cooke said.
She also asked that people reconsider travel plans and avoid any non-essential travel.
If you need assistance, call the SES on 132 500; if someone is in danger, call triple-0.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
