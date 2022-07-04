There's always a place for nostalgia, but marking 40 years of the Steelers also offered up its fair share of lessons last week, particularly as we are in the midst of an expansion era.
The great Bobby Millward has constantly made the point over the years that the Illawarra Steelers was ultimately the catalyst for decentralisation of what was a 'NSW Rugby League' in name only. The Steelers in 1982 were the first genuine 'expansion team' as the concept is currently understood.
Expansion is something rugby league has attempted with varying degrees of success. The Broncos were set up to be a powerhouse from the jump in 1988 given it was effectively the whole state of Queensland's push into NSW. Even so, the new club missed the finals in its first two seasons.
Super League set many new franchises up to fail from the get go, but it did give us the Cowboys and Warriors who remain in key markets. It also gave us Melbourne, perhaps the most remarkable expansion success story in all of Australian sport.
We've become so accustomed to its status as a benchmark it's easy to forget everything that was objectively stacked against it - chiefly plonking a rugby league team in AFL-mad Melbourne. Today's NRL wouldn't even contemplate a Melbourne team.
Since Craig Bellamy arrived in 2003 his club has been in a perennial state of premiership contention, but success came before that. The Storm reached a prelim final in year one in 1998 and won its first premiership just a year later.
It wasn't mere good fortune, but there were many factors stacked in its favour that expansion franchises typically do not have. By definition, expansion teams typically stretch an existing player pool. The Storm benefited from a dramatically shrinking one. It started in a 20-team competition and was playing in a 14-team competition within three years.
The bulk of its initial playing roster was made up of players left homeless after the Western Reds and Hunter Mariners folded. The likes of Brett Kimmorley, Scott Hill, Robbie Ross and Richard Swain all headed south from the Mariners. Robbie Kearns, Matt Geyer and Rodney Howe came from the Reds. They played more than a thousand games for the Storm.
It's not something most expansion teams can bank on, which brings us to Redcliffe and its early recruitment struggles. The assumption that Wayne Bennett as coach would be the major recruitment draw has proven flawed.
The Dolphins have struggled to land a big recruitment fish, though they've been used very effectively as leverage by the likes of Brandon Smith, Kayln Ponga and Ryan Matterson. This week the Warriors, once an expansion franchise itself, released Reece Walsh with the explicit stipulation he go to the Broncos and not the Dolphins.
The pursuit of Cam Munster has continued to cause a stir, though it remains to be seen whether it bears fruit - or when. There's more than a little irony in Melbourne's outrage over Bennett supposedly breaking rules when it comes to contract negotiations.
It's also prompted the tiresome annual whinge from the Panthers about other clubs "raiding" the junior nursery it's been gifted by demographic factors not of its creation. You can only imagine the belly laugh the likes of Bobby Steeler and older Illawarra types draw from the Panthers annual calls for "compensation for development."
From when Keith Barnes got recruited to Balmain in 1953, to Immortals Graeme Langlands and Bob Fulton, to Peter Wynn, Steve Morris, Brian Johnson, Keith Rugg, Allan Sheppard and Rod Henniker all heading to Sydney following Illawarra Division's successful 1978 campaign, Wollongong was raided year after year.
Only Henniker was there when the Steelers ran out one day one of the 1982 season. Even with the vast nursery that was perennially raided by Sydney clubs, the one that is still the engine of the St George Illawarra joint-venture, the Steelers struggled early on and took a decade to blossom into a contender.
The plight of the Dolphins suggests not a lot of lessons have been learned when it comes to expansion. If we do go to Perth as we're tipped to head next, it's something the ARLC will need to bear in mind. Even if it's a joint bid with North Sydney as pitched, it will be a new market, starting from scratch with no ready-made junior base.
You could expect a second New Zealand team to meet with the same difficulties. Given how hard it's proving for the New Zealand Warriors to get its already contracted players to New Zealand, imagine how tough it'll be to lure unsigned players there.
That's not to suggest it shouldn't be done. That's the thing about expansion. It's never not difficult but - as the Steelers 40th anniversary celebrations last week reminded us - it's also never not worth it. Let's hope the NRL, and its entitled rival clubs, do more for the next franchise than they've done for the Dolphins.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
