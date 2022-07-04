While he remains a top retainment priority for the Hawks, Duop Reath will get his chance to impress on one of the game's biggest stages after being picked up by the Phoenix Suns for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Suns on Monday revealed that Reath and fellow NBL talents Jo Lual-Acuil Jr and DJ Vasiljevic had been added to their roster for the off-season competition, which begins on Friday (AEDT).
Hawks general manager Mat Campbell will be at the Summer League and will remain in contact with the Boomers star and Illawarra rising star Alokdah Gak, who was recently called up for the tournament by the Chicago Bulls.
Reath is still the number one re-signing priority for Illawarra following last month's departure of important Antonius Cleveland to Adelaide. Campbell will also be keen to scout for potential recruits at the 10-day Summer League.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
