Phoenix Suns look to add Duop Reath to roster for 2022 NBA Summer League

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:08am, first published 2:55am
RISING HIGH: Duop Reath in action for the Hawks at the WIN Entertainment Centre last month. Picture: Sylvia Liber

While he remains a top retainment priority for the Hawks, Duop Reath may his chance to impress on one of the game's biggest stages after being picked up by the Phoenix Suns ahead of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

