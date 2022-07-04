Comic superstars The Listies are bringing a slew of jokes worthy to have your kids "rolling on the floor laughing" to Wollongong for the school holidays.
Their new show ROFL (see above) will have four performances (including a "relaxed" dession suitable for people with autism) across July 15 and 16.
Advertisement
The comic duo Matthew Kelly and Richard Higgins have written and produced nine critically-acclaimed live show, three albums and published several books to date - with their latest effort tackling an often tortuous family ritual of bed time.
Higgins takes on the role of the exhausted parental proxy, trying to get an early night while his hapless, hopeless housemate, Kelly, deploys every trick in the book to stay up late.
"It's been over two years since we were able to bring the hilarity and fun of The Listies to the Illawarra," said Chris Bendall, Director of Critical Stages Touring.
"My own children absolutely love The Listies on stage, and their albums and DVDs are very much a part of the family. I hope your family loves them just as much."
The show is also featured as part of Merrigong Theatre Company's five-day school holiday program "Creativity Camp", suitable for ages five to 12.
Each enrolment includes a ticket to the show, coinciding with the theme of learning about comedy and storytelling.
The Listies: ROFL (Rolling on the Floor Laughing) is suitable for children aged four and above. Tickets via www.merrigong.com.au.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.