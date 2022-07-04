Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

455mm of rain in four days: Successive flooding takes toll on Darkes Glenbernie Orchard, Jamberoo Valley Milk

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amid severe weather and an unprecedented amount of rainfall, Darkes Glenbernie Orchard is staring down the barrell of losing thousands of its apple trees and potentially half a million dollars worth of damage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.