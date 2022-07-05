Russian sanctions better than doing nothing. Letters, July 6, 2022

Barbara Sawtell asks how Marianne Saliba can stand in the Shellharbour Ward A elections as an independent while still a member of a particular party (Mercury, July 2). She can't. NSW Labor Party rule A.7 (a) states it is a condition of Party membership that a member must not stand for public office against an officially selected Party candidate. That any member who fails to comply with this rule will be regarded as having been expelled from the Party, effective from the date of nomination.