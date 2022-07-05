Illawarra Mercury
Russian sanctions better than doing nothing. Letters to the Editor, July 6, 2022

July 5 2022
Russian sanctions better than doing nothing. Letters, July 6, 2022

Remy Szabo (Mercury, June 29) simplistically says sanctions don't work, mentioned Russia, and suggests we should find better ways to wield power without suggesting what they might be.

