Rate rises for the rest of 2022, economist predicts

Mortgage holders should brace themselves for more pain beyond today's rate announcement, with the Reserve Bank of Australia needing to raise rates at each of its remaining 2022 meetings in order to achieve its target rate, a leading economist says.
Saul Eslake, economist at Corinna Economic Advisory, said that the RBA would likely be eyeing a "neutral" cash rate of 2.5 per cent when considering the length and extent of any rate rise activity this year - though he was unsure if they would raise rates by 25 or 50 basis points today.
If there wasn't a repeat of last month's 'double whammy' 0.5 per cent rise today - the cash rate typically moves up or down by 0.25 per cent - then there would likely be at a future meeting, Mr Eslake said, with the central bank effectively playing "catch up".
"I think that the Reserve Bank wants to get the cash rate up to 2.5 per cent by Christmas. In order to do that they will need to raise the cash rate at every meeting between July and December, inclusive," he said.
"If they do 25 basis points [at each meeting] then that's 150 in total, which starting from the current rate of 0.85 per cent sort of gets them close to 2.5 per cent, it gets them to 2.35 per cent.
"If they want to get there more quickly or they want to get to more than 2.5 then there needs to be a 0.50 raise in there. They would have to do at least one 0.5 if they wanted to get to more than 2.5 or more to 2.5 before Christmas."
Mr Eslake said that the RBA board had now realised that its monetary policy is "still way too loose" for an economy where the labour market is the tightest it's been in at least 45 years and where inflation is the highest it's been for 30 years.
"They need to get monetary policy to a more appropriate setting as reasonably quickly as they possibly can," he said.
"They allowed themselves to fall behind the curve and now they are having to play catch up," he added.
Small drop in house prices could be a good thing
Mr Eslake said that the RBA would be paying attention to the real estate market, with price growth in Melbourne and Sydney already in negative territory, but wouldn't allow price falls to distract it from its main task.
"The Reserve Bank doesn't want to and would prefer to avoid a precipitous drop in house prices of the sort that might raise questions about the stability of the financial system," Mr Eslake said.
"They don't want that, because they know that apart from whatever questions it might raise about financial system stability it will also have very serious economic consequences, so they don't want to do that.
"But in the same way as they didn't allow themselves to be deterred from cutting rates or keeping them very low simply because house prices were going up at a rapid rate, I don't think they'll be deflected from the mission they are now on of getting the cash rate to neutral by the fact that house prices are falling a bit."
Mr Eslake said that moderate price declines could be a good thing, reducing the deposit amount first-home buyers needed to accrue before entering the market.
"Ordinarily, declines in house prices over 12 or 18 months is a good thing. It would do more to help housing affordability than any of the harebrained schemes governments have come up with in the past 5 years," he said.
Jack has been writing about real estate since 2015, covering residential and commercial property markets throughout Australia for the likes of Smart Property Investment and Domain. He has also spent time in the United States researching real estate trends, with a focus on housing affordability issues, for the California Association of Realtors.
