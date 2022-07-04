The South Coast's newest, handmade ceramic shopping experience is at Soul Clay Studios in Gerringong.
A teaching studio is also open on the premises at Rowlins Road with weekly classes, including, one-off pottery experiences on Friday Night Clay Date and Saturday Soul Sessions or Hands on Hand building sessions.
Owners are calling it a unique shopping experience that will allow people to be able to view pottery directly being made at all stages of the process, and speak with the talented artists in the studio about their craft as they work.
Soul Clay Studios is all about the connection of people, process and product, underpinning the business's catchphrase of "Centre Create Connect."
"We've grown from a home garage, to a creative thriving hub of ceramics for local artists," Zeynep Testoni said.
"Providing facilities and opportunities to showcase pottery created in house by artists and hobbyists alike."
There are nine artists currently selling their functional and sculptural work which includes plates, cups, vases, jewellry.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
