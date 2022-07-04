Roads cut off, hundreds of residents evacuated, businesses underwater - flood devastation has returned to Camden.
After already enduring three floods this year, in March and April, the south west Sydney town has once again been inundated with flood waters following torrents of rain across the weekend.
Hayley Linea moved to Camden with her children Poppy Hallack, 5, and Luke hallack, 8, earlier this year.
"We've only lived here for six months and out of the three big floods we've had, this is the worst," she said.
"We really coped it this time. We live near the sports club and a lot of stuff has been damaged but we are safe and we've enjoyed meeting a lot of the community.
"The community spirit of Camden is amazing."
Ms Linea said their home was damaged in the first three floods of 2022, "but nothing like this."
"This came in and damaged quite a bit of equipment in our sheds and has really gotten in under the house so I think it's going to be a bit of journey but all things considered, we're safe," she said.
"We had time to prepare the day before yesterday so we spent a bit of time helping the sports club and then they helped us, so together we could get a fair bit of stuff up high - but we just didn't know it was going to come up that far that quick."
Ms Linea said people in Camden were quick to help out.
"The community has been absolutely amazing, funnily enough," she said.
"The people that we've met have been so kind and so generous. They'd give you the shirt off of their back and it's nice to know that you can help someone and they'll help you back.
"We're just glad to be safe and looking forward to going home and getting dry."
Residents in low-lying areas of Camden were again forced to evacuate at the weekend, with an evacuation centre set up at the Community and Family Centre in Narellan.
Camden Weir peaked at 12.72 metres on Sunday afternoon, and remained above 10.5 metres well into Monday morning.
Businesses along Camden Valley Way and Argyle Street were again affected by flood waters, including Enzo's Cucina and Camden Petroleum, while Camden Sports Club faced familiar inundation on the bowling greens.
Cows and calves from Camden Town Farm found sanctuary at Camden Public School, as they did back in March, and the carnival rides brought into town for the upcoming Winterfest found themselves submerged at Camden Bicentennial Equestrian Park.
Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said it was hard for residents to believe that their home had fallen victim again.
"I am in disbelief that we find ourselves in this situation again," she posted on Facebook.
"As we continue to report on the flooding, see pictures of our beautiful Camden area underwater and know residents and businesses are once having to evacuate - it's just heartbreaking.
"Please know we are here for you and will provide as much support as possible.
"We feel your pain. Please stay strong and know that you will get through this. We are stronger together and we will get through this as a community, just like we have before."
Cr Fedeli encouraged residents to stay at home and not risk hitting the roads if not absolutely necessary.
Despite the devastation in town, community spirit was still on a high.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the owners of Camden Petroleum.
"So folk, for the fourth time this year, this little independent servo in Camden is underwater again," campaign organiser Janine Attard said.
"I can only imagine the hardship this family are going through - mental, emotional and financial.
"Once again they will be closed, have the expense of the loss and the clean up. No income.
"This servo is always the cheapest for fuel and their customer service and friendliness is always on point. [It] would be great if we could get some community support for them.
"I realise that everyone is doing it tough right now but perhaps you can spare a few dollars to help out this family to once again rebuilt. We need them to stay."
More than $2700 had been raised in less than 24 hours.
Community generosity was also high at Sporties, where volunteers helped out to move items to higher ground ahead of the inundation.
"The water has receded and we were able to access the [club] this morning access the damage," Sporties posted to Facebook on Monday.
"Very thankful for the decision made and help received on Saturday to relocate everything upstairs. It came in much higher this time and we certainly would have lost a lot more if it was not for everyone's hard work and forward planning.
"Not sure what we can do today, getting the water off the greens and washing out flood water from inside the club will be high on the lits.
"We thank everyone in advance for the offers of help. We will keep everyone updated with what is going on and hopefully we won't be down and out for too long."
Australian Community Media journalist with almost ten year's experience in providing quality community news. I am a proud Macarthur local working for the Camden Advertiser, Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser and Wollondilly Advertiser.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
