Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Devastation returns to Camden in South West Sydney in fourth flood of year

KO
JL
By Kayla Osborne, and Jess Layt
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding over Camden Valley Way | July 4 2022 | Illawarra Mercury

Roads cut off, hundreds of residents evacuated, businesses underwater - flood devastation has returned to Camden.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KO

Kayla Osborne

News and Sport Journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with almost ten year's experience in providing quality community news. I am a proud Macarthur local working for the Camden Advertiser, Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser and Wollondilly Advertiser.

JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.