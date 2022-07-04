Illawarra Mercury
Annesley concedes Raiders robbed of late penalty in Dragons clash

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated July 4 2022 - 7:47am, first published 4:46am
IN FOCUS: NRL head of football Graham Annesley says Dragons captain Ben Hunt could have been sin-binned for three different infringements in the dying moments of Sunday's 12-10 win over Canberra. Picture: Getty Images

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has conceded the Raiders should have been awarded a penalty in the dying moments of Sunday's clash with the Dragons, saying skipper Ben Hunt could have been sin-binned three times in the closing 10 seconds of the match.

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

