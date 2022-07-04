Council crews have their work cut out to repair roads, beaches, foot paths and sports fields after the Illawarra has taken another battering by the weather.
Wollongong City Council General Manager Greg Doyle said the council had been working closely with the SES, Endeavour Energy and the emergency services to keep the region's roads safe including clearing up debris from landslides in Cordeaux Heights and Berkeley.
At noon on Monday Cordeaux Heights Road, Marshall Mount Road, Tuggerah Place, Darkes Road and Otford Weir were all closed.
The Continental Pool and all Wollongong sport fields were also closed, while Wollongong Botanic Garden was forced to close on Saturday due to the volume of water in its grounds.
"Given the weather we've experienced this year, our teams are well across what needs to happen to keep our city moving and they've been out working hard across the weekend,'' Mr Doyle said.
"While the focus has been on roads, drainage and making areas safe following landslides, we're anticipating we'll also see some coastal erosion along our beaches and foreshore areas.
Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbury AM said the wet weather conditions would continue to be challenging over the next few days.
"We have seen phenomenal amounts of rain in the past few days, and we're not out of the woods yet with these wet weather conditions set to continue over the next few days.
"I thank all SES volunteers, those from the emergency services and Council staff who have been out in these awful conditions helping to keep our community safe.''
