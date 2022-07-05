Major regional markets could bear the brunt of rate rises, economist warns

Sellers listing property in Australia's major regional centres could suffer most if interest rates continue to rise, a leading economist says.
Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo, chief economist at real estate agency PRD, said that higher rates could lead to a reduction in the number of buyers approved for mortgages in larger regional centres, where prices have escalated during the pandemic.
Advertisement
This would lead to reduced demand for properties on the market, she said.
"Major regional centres are most likely to be impacted, due to the differing size in population to capital cities," Dr Mardiasmo said.
"A higher cash rate equals less borrowing power. With less population in regional centres, any exit of buyers in the market, i.e. less demand, would be felt more compared to capital cities.
"If there is less borrowing power or it costs more to hold a property with a mortgage, there will be less people who can afford to buy a house, and traditionally, more properties on the market as stretched investors and homeowners try to sell up."
Dr Mardiasmo said that this trend had already become apparent in regional markets prior to today's rate announcement.
"Already agents in regional areas have reported that numbers at open homes have dropped and rather than having multiple buyers on a home, there is [only] one or two offers. Which in some sense is what they have seen in a normal market, pre-pandemic," she added.
Dr Mardiasmo said that first-home buyers were particularly exposed to increases in the official cash rate.
She anticipated further rises to come, pointing to what the RBA had done during previous increase cycles as well as what has been happening in overseas markets.
"Phillip Lowe has mentioned in his media releases that there will be a multitude of cash rate hikes throughout the year. In the past, for example between May 2006 and August 2008, there were six cash rate hikes, however there were stable periods in between. Between September 2009 to April 2010, there were 5 cash rate hikes, not really any stable periods in between, and then two more cash rate hikes between April 2010 and November 2010," she said.
"Learning from New Zealand, they started earlier than us in October 2021 and already they are on their fifth cash rate hike... Therefore, between what history tells us and what our friends across the sea are doing, there is a good chance that we have not quite yet finished and that we could see a couple more this year."
While the RBA raising rates would have an immediate impact on real estate markets, it could take as long as two years for the full effects to be felt.
"Due to the cash rate being a cash rate target for the big banks there is generally a small period in which the cash rate starts influencing the main mortgage market," Dr Mardiasmo said.
"However, for the cash rate to have the maximum impact on the market it takes between one and two years for the market to change, including economic activity and inflation."
Jack has been writing about real estate since 2015, covering residential and commercial property markets throughout Australia for the likes of Smart Property Investment and Domain. He has also spent time in the United States researching real estate trends, with a focus on housing affordability issues, for the California Association of Realtors.
Jack has been writing about real estate since 2015, covering residential and commercial property markets throughout Australia for the likes of Smart Property Investment and Domain. He has also spent time in the United States researching real estate trends, with a focus on housing affordability issues, for the California Association of Realtors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.