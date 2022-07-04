Parents hanging for their children to experience quality music and the vibe of a festival in a safe environment can get out their diaries and put in Fairgrounds for November 25 and 26.
The family-friendly offering is returning to Berry for a sixth edition, with two days of music, markets, on-site swimming pool, dedicated kids area with carnival rides, plus food and wine.
Advertisement
Music royalty to grace the stage in previous years includes Liam Gallagher, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Rodriguez, Billy Bragg, The Breeders, Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin, Sampa The Great, Gang Of Youths, The Shins, Aldous Harding, Father John Misty and countless more.
The official line-up for 2022 is to be released in coming weeks, though organisers have confirmed there will be international artists "alongside the freshest emerging talent".
Other returning features include a vintage vinyl and other pre-loved market, a parents area for littlies to chill with mum and dad before powering on, carnival games, a dedicated camp site and complimentary shuttle buses from Gerringong, Gerroa, Shoalhaven Heads and Nowra.
For more details, visit: www.fairgrounds.com.au
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.