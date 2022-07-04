Corrimal man accused of threatening neighbour with 'spear' has charges withdrawn

A Corrimal man who was accused of breaching an apprehended violence order after allegedly threatening his neighbour with a "homemade spear" has had charges against him withdrawn.
Oliver Lee Denning fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday, and pleaded his innocence to the three counts of contravening an AVO that were laid against him in 2020.
The court heard that during September 2020, Denning allegedly threatened a man who lived nearby by picking up a "handmade spear" and pointing it at him.
Denning reportedly verbally abused the man and said "f--- you, I'll kill you", according to evidence given by a witness in court.
When questioned by Magistrate Chris McRobert, Denning said the spear was used to scare away cockatoos and that he didn't agree it was sharp or could harm anyone.
On another occasion in October 2020, Denning was accused of threatening the man with a scooter by raising it above his head.
When questioned again by Magistrate McRobert, Denning denied the allegation completely.
Magistrate McRobert withdrew the charges, and said there was not enough evidence to prove he contravened the AVO.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
