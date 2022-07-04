The NSW Office of Sport is bringing its free Active Fest event to the Illawarra and Shoalhaven for the July school holidays.
Active Fest features a range of sports and activities, including baseball, hockey and cycling plus youth entertainment, giveaways from Kit Bags for Kids, food and refreshments for children of all ages and abilities.
The events are put on with help from local Active Kids providers, with the aim of the festival to provide all children, regardless of their location, background or ability with the opportunity to participate in sport and active recreation.
"Sport and active recreation provide many benefits to children from a physical and emotional perspective," said Chief Executive of the Office of Sport Karen Jones.
"The COVID-19 pandemic caused massive economic and social disruption, resulting in many children missing out on regular sport and recreation activities."
Active Fest events will be held at the following locations:
Wednesday July 13; Shellharbour City Stadium, Croom Road, Albion Park Rail; Time: 10:00am - 1:00pm
Thursday July 14; Shoalhaven: Archer Racecourse, 96 Albatross Road, Nowra; Time: 10:00am - 1:00pm
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
