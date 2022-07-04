Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Free sport festival for Shellharbour, Shoalhaven active kids

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 4 2022 - 9:30am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children cycling. Picture: ACM File Image

The NSW Office of Sport is bringing its free Active Fest event to the Illawarra and Shoalhaven for the July school holidays.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.