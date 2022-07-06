Bulk carrier engine failure a near miss for coast. Letters, July 7, 2022

Some time ago the Mercury published my letter regarding the prospect of a bulk carrier running aground off our beautiful coastline. This week that scenario unfolded off the Royal National Park with 22 lives at risk and the potential for thousands of litres of diesel being washed ashore if that ship sank. Is there any action plan in place by Maritime authorities in NSW to inspect bulk carriers' mechanical service history? Most of the bulk carriers servicing our coast look really old, you just have to drive out to the inner harbour to see that. Our coast needs to be protected from unsafe maritime rust buckets driven on auto pilot by foreign crews.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
I do feel for the Raiders after last Sunday's narrow loss to the Dragons and agree that the ref should have blown a penalty against Ben Hunt in the dying seconds.
However if I was the official who'd been out in the middle of WIN Stadium for 80 or so minutes while the wind was howling and the rain bucketing down I would see two options:
1. Blow a penalty, have the Raiders square it up and stay out in the miserable weather for extra time. or; 2. Don't blow a penalty, go straight into the sheds and get dry and warm.
I know which one I'd do.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
Having read the local health district CEO's open letter to the community, I couldn't help but think it must have come directly from the NSW Health Minister's office.
Not only was there the not-so-subtle blame shifting to the federal government over GPs and aged care beds, there she was spruiking the state government's elective surgery funding which "has been further bolstered state-wide by an extra $408 million in the recent NSW Budget".
Great news, but not much help to overworked staff in the emergency department or the patients waiting hours in the ED for treatment.
As a senior public servant, rather than defending her political masters and looking to spread blame, she should be banging down the doors in Macquarie St, demanding action/funding to ease the burden on Wollongong Hospital nurses and other staff.
Chris Dodds, Wollongong
Re "Albanese walks Ukraine's shattered streets" (Mercury, July 5), it is important but not compared to our present state of emergency. How fortunate the current Prime Minister's name is not Scott Morrison otherwise he would be accused of not holding a hose during the flood and criticised by the Left. Why shouldn't Mr Albanese be held to the same standards he and the Left set?
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
