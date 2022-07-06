Bulk carrier engine failure a near miss for coast. Letters, July 7, 2022

Some time ago the Mercury published my letter regarding the prospect of a bulk carrier running aground off our beautiful coastline. This week that scenario unfolded off the Royal National Park with 22 lives at risk and the potential for thousands of litres of diesel being washed ashore if that ship sank. Is there any action plan in place by Maritime authorities in NSW to inspect bulk carriers' mechanical service history? Most of the bulk carriers servicing our coast look really old, you just have to drive out to the inner harbour to see that. Our coast needs to be protected from unsafe maritime rust buckets driven on auto pilot by foreign crews.