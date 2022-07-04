It's official: Robertson's Big Potato is Australia's sh--test big thing

It's official, Australian's have voted and Robertson's Big Potato is Australia's "sh--test big thing".
The contest held by S--t Towns of Australia pitted 32 big things around Australia against each other.
The big potato faced formidable competition, which included a giant koala and a Captain Cook statue before it reached the grand final.
Described as a "septic tank that someone painted brown and called a potato" by S--t Towns of Australia, the Big Potato beat an eight-foot bin dubbed 'The World's Tallest Bin' in Kalgoorlie to take out the top spot in a contest to find Australia's sh--test big thing.
However, despite being called the "biggest s--t thing", the Big Potato is looked upon favourably by the Robertson residents.
Locals are taking the win in their stride, with many honoured by the win and calling it a "hilarious joke."
Robertson playwright Melanie Tait said that for a long time the Big Potato was left off any list of what made it special.
"I feel like it's a bit of an honour," she said. "I think it's great that hopefully more people will know about it.
"It puts us on the map."
President of the Robertson Business Chamber, Tim Hewitt said he found it hilarious.
"Any publicity is good publicity," he said. "It's just a joke, you know. It's a hilarious joke."
Also in on the joke is Robertson CTC president Jenny Kenna who said it was an "honour."
"I'm not offended by winning that at all," she said.
