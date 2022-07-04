Erin Burns hopes to make up for lost time in the Women's Big Bash League after the Wollongong talent inked a new deal with the Sixers.
The Sydney club announced on Tuesday that the 34-year-old all-rounder had re-signed for two further WBBL campaigns, starting with the next season kicking off in mid-October.
It's a huge opportunity for Burns, who missed the last WBBL competition last summer, instead opting to spend time with her pregnant wife Anna. She was originally expected to miss the Sixers' opening five games, held in Tasmania due to COVID restrictions, and had hoped to join her teammates in Adelaide, but the move wasn't possible due to tighter border restrictions.
After missing that campaign, Burns told the Mercury she couldn't wait to wear the magenta this season.
"I'm stoked to be on the Sixers list again for another couple of years. Obviously it was pretty disappointing to not be able to play last season. But I think it whet the appetite even more, I'm really excited to sink my teeth in this season," she said.
"I think it's always frustrating when you can't be involved, whether it's through injury or other extenuating circumstances. But I think it was obviously something that was taken out of my hands, and you do with what you can, so I was trying to be the number one hype girl and being in touch with the team as much as I could from afar. But I'm much more excited this season to be physically in camp with the girls."
Burns has become a veteran of the Sixers set-up since arriving from the Hurrricanes in 2017. She has played 88 WBBL games for Sydney, offering flexibility with the batting order and with the ball, and in the field.
"Sydney is my home, I've been based here for the best part of 10 to 12 years, but I'm obviously from the mighty Illawarra region to begin with," Burns said.
"I've just felt so supported by the club and I've made some fantastic connections along the way. For me, Sixers was a no-brainer. When I got the offer to re-sign with them, I jumped all over it."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
