RBA raises rates for third month running

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased rates for the third month running, announcing a 50 basis point rise at its July meeting to push the official cash rate to 1.35 per cent.
The latest increase follows a 50 basis point rise in June and will see a regional homebuyer who bought at the current median price pay an additional $143 per month on their mortgage.
Announcing the decision RBA Governor Philip Lowe pointed to global events like the war in Ukraine as a key driver for the decision.
"Global inflation is high. It is being boosted by COVID-related disruptions to supply chains, the war in Ukraine and strong demand which is putting pressure on productive capacity. Monetary policy globally is responding to this higher inflation, although it will be some time yet before inflation returns to target in most countries," Mr Lowe said.
Mr Lowe said that the RBA board would "paying close attention" to household spending in the coming weeks and months before deciding on future rate increases.
"One source of ongoing uncertainty about the economic outlook is the behaviour of household spending. The recent spending data have been positive, although household budgets are under pressure from higher prices and higher interest rates. Housing prices have also declined in some markets over recent months after the large increases of recent years," he said.
More pain to come
Economist Saul Eslake told ACM that this month's rise was unlikely to be the last for 2022.
Mr Eslake said that the RBA would likely be eyeing a "neutral" cash rate of 2.5 per cent when considering the length and extent of any rate rise activity this year.
"I think that the Reserve Bank wants to get the cash rate up to 2.5 per cent by Christmas. In order to do that they will need to raise the cash rate at every meeting between July and December, inclusive," he said.
Mr Eslake said that the RBA board had realised that its monetary policy is "still way too loose" for an economy where the labour market is the tightest it's been in at least 45 years and where inflation is the highest it's been for 30 years.
"They need to get monetary policy to a more appropriate setting as reasonably quickly as they possibly can," he said.
"They allowed themselves to fall behind the curve and now they are having to play catch up," he added.
Banks likely to pass on full cost
Some major banks are already anticipating another 50 basis point rise when the RBA next meets in August, with Westpac chief economist Bill Evans stating it was "highly likely".
The RBA's move comes as financial comparison site Canstar reports there are no longer any mortgage products - variable or fixed - available in the sub-2 per cent range in Australia.
"The May and June Reserve Bank cash rate increases have put an end to an era of home loan interest rates below 2 percent, something we may never see again," Canstar's finance expert, Steve Mickenbecker, said.
"For the past year, borrowers have been alerted to the opportunity to save by switching to loans below 2 percent. If the Reserve Bank continues rate increases as expected in the second half of 2022, that benchmark for low rates will soon be 3 percent," he added.
Mr Mickenbecker said it was likely banks would act quickly to pass on the full cost of the RBA's latest decision.
"Lenders have wasted no time following the Reserve Bank with home loan interest rate increases, and an overwhelming majority have passed on the full 0.75 percent since the May cash rate rise. You would have to anticipate the same if we see another increase in July," he said.
Jack has been writing about real estate since 2015, covering residential and commercial property markets throughout Australia for the likes of Smart Property Investment and Domain. He has also spent time in the United States researching real estate trends, with a focus on housing affordability issues, for the California Association of Realtors.
