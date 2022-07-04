Illawarra Mercury
RBA raises rates for third month running

Jack Needham
By Jack Needham
Updated July 8 2022 - 4:03am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:54pm
The Reserve Bank of Australia has opted to raise rates at its latest board meeting. Picture: Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased rates for the third month running, announcing a 50 basis point rise at its July meeting to push the official cash rate to 1.35 per cent.

