Golf NSW sets up new base in Wollongong

Golf NSW's has ramped up its involvement in the Illawarra following the organisation's decision to restructure and set up an administrative hub out of the Wollongong Golf Club.
Originally based out of a single office in southern-Sydney, staff have now been relocated to a number of regional offices in the state following Golf NSW's review into its operational needs for 2022 and beyond.
In its findings, Golf NSW highlighted the practicalities of its employees working from centres closer to home.
Former Events Coordinator for the organisation, Nicole Bessant, stepped into the newly-created role of Regional Manager, Illawarra in 2020.
Her role includes servicing clubs, providing support, and assisting clubs on the South Coast and Southern Highlands with obtaining grants.
She said the move would allow more transparency between Golf NSW and the Wollongong region.
"The most exciting thing for Wollongong is that we are there within the region and its clubs. It makes us more approachable than if we were just based out of one office in Arncliffe," she said.
"The relationships I have built over the last two years with the clubs, its managers, captains, and presidents have been great for us and for the sport in Wollongong."
Bessant said it was an exciting time for local golf, with a number of events such as Blitz Golf taking place this year.
The short-form tournament will feature Australian professional golfers Travis Smyth and Jordan Zunic.
"It will be a fantastic draw-card for the region and hopefully people will come out to see it," she said.
Bessant is one of five Golf NSW staff relocated to the city course to manage Golf NSW's tournament operations, club liaison, media, communications, and digital platforms.
Golf NSW chief operating officer, Graeme Phillipson, said Wollongong was an ideal location for an established workspace with many of the relocated staff living in the region.
"The Cost efficiencies alone will allow Golf NSW to service our affiliated clubs better and fulfil many of the initiatives outlined in our current strategic plan," Phillipson said.
Golf NSW's newly established head office is at Brighton Le Sands, with a second satellite hub based at Dunheved Golf Club in western Sydney.
The organisation is currently exploring opportunities to establish another satellite hub in another location.
