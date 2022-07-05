The good news for the Illawarra: the worst of the wet and wild weather has passed.
The bad news? Residents won't get the chance to hang out their washing until at least Friday.
A coastal trough that continued to bring heavy downpours and high winds to the region on Monday has moved north, but showers are expected to persist until the end of the week.
There is a very high chance of showers about the Illawarra through to Thursday, with up to six millimetres expected to fall on Wednesday and up to 10 millimetres on Thursday.
But the chance of rain falls to 50 per cent on Friday, before picking up again at the weekend.
On Tuesday the Bureau of Meteorology has again issued a warning for damaging surf that stretches along the Illawarra's coast.
Very heavy surf might lead to localised damage and erosion.
Beach conditions could be dangerous and people are advised to stay away from surf-exposed areas.
Waves are expected to ease gradually on Tuesday afternoon.
There is also a hazardous surf warning in place for the Illawarra coast, and a strong marine wind warning.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
