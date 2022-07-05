Bluescope fined $300,000 after worker suffers six metre fall

A District Court has fined BlueScope $300,000 after SafeWork NSW brought a case against the steelmaker over a worker who suffered a six metre fall.
The worker, who feared for his life after the incident, has not been able to work since and is described as living in constant pain.
In October 2018 workers from BlueScope and contractor Dominion were undertaking work to repair a waste duct area above a furnace.
In the waste duct area the floor had an opening or void 14.2m x 1.7m wide above a six metre drop to the furnace below.
To complete the repairs, workers installed a mobile scaffold tower in the waste duct area. The scaffold was placed near the void to provide fall protection and enable workers to complete the repair job.
On October 10, after three hours, workers from Dominion told their supervisor that the set up was unsafe. This was reported to BlueScope staff, who conducted an inspection before more work was done.
On November 12, Dominion and BlueScope workers decided that the scaffold could be used as a barricade when workers needed to be within two metres of the void. Two BlueScope workers moved the scaffold in front of the void as a barricade and climbed onto it to complete the work.
The next day, workers began to dismantle and remove the scaffold. At about 8am, one of the Dominion employees, Jack Cullen, who had not previously been in the waste duct area, entered the area. Walking towards the scaffold he fell into the void and landed on the floor six metres below.
Mr Cullen was taken to Wollongong hospital where his left leg was operated on after he suffered soft tissue injuries to his lumbar spine and serious injuries to his left leg and ankle.
Mr Cullen has not returned to his pre-injury duties since the incident.
When the matter was brought by SafeWork NSW to the courts in January 2022, BlueScope pleaded guilty to a set of agreed facts.
Justice Di Strathdee took this plea into account, reducing BlueScope's fine from $400,000 to $300,000 and acknowledging BlueScope accepting responsibility for the incident.
Justice Strathdee said that safety was a priority comprehensively integrated into work practices at the Port Kembla steelworks, but noted that the safety systems did not allow for people who may inadvertently or unknowingly walk within two metres of an unprotected edge.
After the incident, BlueScope updated its safe work practices to require that barricades are set up over two metres from a fall hazard edge.
